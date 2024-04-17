FNCCI President Dhakal Urges To Invest In Tourism Infrastructure

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has requested to join the campaign for construction and promotion of religious and adventure tourism infrastructure.

Speaking at the Chaitrasthami festival held at Kalika Temple in Baglung district on Tuesday, Dhakal said that due to the attraction of tourists in religious areas in Gandaki region, it was a must to focus on adequate infrastructure development in the province.

President Dhakal said that as Baglung Kalika had become a must-visit destination for Hindus and other destinations, sites including Panchakot and were becoming popular, investment in modern hotel and transport infrastructure should be increased.

He said that because of the development of bungee and other adventure destinations in the mountains for tourists coming to Pokhara, adventure and religious tourism can be promoted in an integrated manner in the Gandaki Province.