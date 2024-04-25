Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa

The first meeting of the Aid Projects to Nepal (2024-2028) took place in Lhasa, China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on 23-24th of April 2024. The first meeting was co-chaired by Kamal Prasad Bhattarai, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Nepal and Baiman Yangzong, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

On the occasion, the discussions were focused on the coordination mechanism of aid projects by the Tibet Autonomous Region, China to Nepal in terms of work schedule, selection modality of the projects, and the ways of implementation and monitoring.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to hold the meeting of aid projects twice in the first half of the year, so as to focus on the projects arrangements and twice in the second half of the year for the implementation and review of the implemented projects. Furthermore, the two sides underlined the need to enhance the level of support for improving the livelihood of people residing in bordering districts in the Northern Himalayan region of Nepal through the Aid Projects.

Kamal Prasad Bhattarai, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and the Head of Nepali Delegation paid a courtesy call on Chen Yongqi, Executive Vice-Chairman of the People’s Government of Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interests; including the promotion of socio-economic linkages for further strengthening Nepal-China relations.

The Second Meeting of the Aid Projects to Nepal will take place on a mutually convenient date in May 2024.

The delegation also visited the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa where Consul General Navaraj Dhakal welcomed and hosted Luncheon in honor of the Joint Secretary and his delegation.

The Nepali delegation will visit Ali Prefecture and its vicinity on 25th of April 2024. The delegation is scheduled to return Kathmandu on 26th of April 2024.

The delegation of Nepal included officials from the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General administration, Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa. Likewise, the Chinese delegation comprised the high-ranking officials of the Foreign Affairs of China’s TAR.