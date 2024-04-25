Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Karnali

April 25, 2024, 7:28 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Gandaki Province . Chances of wind gust at some places of Lumbini Province and at a few places of the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Gandaki Province . Chances of wind gust at a few places of terai region tonight.

