Ambassador Subedi Presented The Letter Of Credence To President Of Italy

Ram Prasad Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal to the Italian Republic, presented the Letters of Credence to Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, accrediting him as Ambassador of Nepal to the Italian Republic amida special ceremony held at Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy.

Following the credential ceremony, Ambassador Subedi was invited by the President of the Italian Republic at his presidential office, Studio allaVetrata of the Palace for an audience.

During the audience, Ambassador Subedi conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President Ramchandra Paudel and the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to the President of the Italian Republic for his personal health and happiness as well as for the continued peaceand prosperity of the People of Italy.

Referring to the excellent state of bilateral relationship existing between Nepal and Italy, Ambassador Subedi emphasized the need to further consolidate cooperation in the areas oftrade, tourism, investment, education,culture,and people-to-people connects. He also underscored the importance of high-level visits. The Ambassador briefed the President about political, social, and economic developments in Nepal and the priorities of present government.

The President of the Italian Republiccongratulated Ambassador Subedi for his accreditation as Ambassador of Nepal to the Italian Republic, assured him of full support of the government and wihsed for a successful tenure.

The President noted that both Italy and Nepal share civilizational and cultural commonalities and underscored the need for promoting economic cooperation and enhancingpeople-to-people contacts. Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Diplomatic Advisor as well as Political Advisor of the President were present during the audience.

Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi called on Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at Farnesia Palace in Rome in the evening.

They exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations, including holdingthe meeting of bilateral consultation mechanism,enhancing economic cooperation, deepening cultural exchanges, and promoting people-to-people exchanges. They also emphasized the need to work closely in multilateral forums.

Later in the evening, the Embassy also organized a promotional program with the members ofRoma Chamber of Commerce, tourism entrepreneurs and media persons for increasing export trade and promoting foreign investments in Nepal.

The Ambassador was accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Jyoti Rijal Subedi and Minister-Counsellor Mr. Paras Pandit at the credential ceremony said Embassy of Nepal Geneva.