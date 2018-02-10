NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation

NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation

Feb. 10, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

The merger of NIBL Capital Markets Ltd. with Ace Capital, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was announced on November 10, 2017. The unification has now come into effect with joint operations between the two companies under the brand name ‘NIBL Ace Capital’ starting from today February 11, 2018.

The post-merger business scenario is promising and the synergy created through this collaboration will reflect positively on future business prospects and services of the company. The post-merger paid-up capital of the consolidated entity has reached NPR 270 million, which is the highest paid-up capital in the Nepali capital markets industry.

Post-merger, NIBL Ace Capital will cater combined Depository Participant (DP) services to more than 142 thousand DEMAT account for its clients. They will also provide RTA/RTS services for 38 companies, over 10 lakh shareholders.

The unification will increase the number of branches providing efficient services to our clients. At present, NIBL Ace Capital has 4 existing branches, and 3 more branches are in the pipeline. Furthermore, all branches of Nepal Investment Bank will provide services related to Depositary Participants. 134 dedicated staff from both the entities will join forces to provide quality services to the company’s clientele.

NIBL Capital Markets and Ace Capital would like to sincerely thank all of their valued clients and employees, the NIBL family, the Media fraternity, Nepal Rastra Bank, the Securities Board of Nepal, CDS and Clearing Limited, Nepal Stock Exchange Limited, and all those who have played a part in our accomplishments over the past 5 years.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant
Feb 10, 2018
U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri
Feb 10, 2018
Japan Provides Support To Drinking Water Project In Sindhupalchwok
Feb 09, 2018
Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor
Feb 09, 2018
Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels
Feb 09, 2018

More on Economy

PPA WITH UPPER TRISHULI-1 Major Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal’s Economic Development Depends On Attracting Investment: Charge d’ Affairse Michael C. Gonzales By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Possibility And Relevance Of Land Grant University Model in Nepal in Federal Context By Purna B. Nepali 1 week, 6 days ago
NEA Agrees To Sign PPA With Upper Trishuli-1 In Dollar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Twenty-Two Percent Of Nepali Have No Access To Electricity: PPEO 2017 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
NIBL Capital Launches SMS Notification To Its DEMAT Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Indian Army Band Organizes A Sunset Concert By A Correspondent Feb 10, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2018
U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2018
Japan Provides Support To Drinking Water Project In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75