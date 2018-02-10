NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation

The merger of NIBL Capital Markets Ltd. with Ace Capital, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was announced on November 10, 2017. The unification has now come into effect with joint operations between the two companies under the brand name ‘NIBL Ace Capital’ starting from today February 11, 2018.

The post-merger business scenario is promising and the synergy created through this collaboration will reflect positively on future business prospects and services of the company. The post-merger paid-up capital of the consolidated entity has reached NPR 270 million, which is the highest paid-up capital in the Nepali capital markets industry.

Post-merger, NIBL Ace Capital will cater combined Depository Participant (DP) services to more than 142 thousand DEMAT account for its clients. They will also provide RTA/RTS services for 38 companies, over 10 lakh shareholders.

The unification will increase the number of branches providing efficient services to our clients. At present, NIBL Ace Capital has 4 existing branches, and 3 more branches are in the pipeline. Furthermore, all branches of Nepal Investment Bank will provide services related to Depositary Participants. 134 dedicated staff from both the entities will join forces to provide quality services to the company’s clientele.

NIBL Capital Markets and Ace Capital would like to sincerely thank all of their valued clients and employees, the NIBL family, the Media fraternity, Nepal Rastra Bank, the Securities Board of Nepal, CDS and Clearing Limited, Nepal Stock Exchange Limited, and all those who have played a part in our accomplishments over the past 5 years.