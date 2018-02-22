Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes

The first meeting of the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) of the Terai Roads Project was held on 21 February 2018 at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Kathmandu.

On 19-20 February 2018, the JPMC undertook joint inspection of the progress of different roads in Biratnagar and Jankapur districts. Both the sides are implementing these projects as per mutually agreed Government of India-funded and Government of Nepal-implemented modalities.

During the meeting and the joint inspection, the consultant for the Project National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) briefed the delegates about the progress achieved in the Terai Roads project so far. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the award of contracts and release of mobilization advance to the contractors for all the 10 roads being constructed.

During the review of the progress of implementation of these projects, the Nepali side agreed to take necessary steps to resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest clearance and removal of other encumbrances so that the project is completed in time. The completion of Terai Roads Project would facilitate faster and convenient movement of people as well as goods and services across regions of Nepal.