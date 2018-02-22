Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes

Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes

Feb. 22, 2018, 3:28 p.m.

The first meeting of the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) of the Terai Roads Project was held on 21 February 2018 at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Kathmandu.

On 19-20 February 2018, the JPMC undertook joint inspection of the progress of different roads in Biratnagar and Jankapur districts. Both the sides are implementing these projects as per mutually agreed Government of India-funded and Government of Nepal-implemented modalities.

During the meeting and the joint inspection, the consultant for the Project National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) briefed the delegates about the progress achieved in the Terai Roads project so far. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the award of contracts and release of mobilization advance to the contractors for all the 10 roads being constructed.

During the review of the progress of implementation of these projects, the Nepali side agreed to take necessary steps to resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest clearance and removal of other encumbrances so that the project is completed in time. The completion of Terai Roads Project would facilitate faster and convenient movement of people as well as goods and services across regions of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District
Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded
Feb 22, 2018
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index
Feb 22, 2018
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day
Feb 22, 2018
India To Allow Nepal-Bangladesh Bilateral Electricity Tie-Up
Feb 22, 2018

More on Economy

India To Allow Nepal-Bangladesh Bilateral Electricity Tie-Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Photo Exhibition On FIFA World Cup 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
UNCDF MM4P And Tootle Signs Grant And Technical Assistance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
India Explores 'Cheap Power' Sales To Nepal And Other Neighbors By Reuters 1 week ago
NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
PPA WITH UPPER TRISHULI-1 Major Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Japan And Pakistan Congratulate Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018
Ambassador Of Pakistan Essay Writing And Speech Competition Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75