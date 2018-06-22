Anil Shah Appointed Nabil Bank CEO

Nabil Bank Ltd has appointed Anil Keshary Shah as the chief executive officer of the bank. Issuing a statement, the commercial bank said the 488th meeting of the board of the directors (BoD) held on Thursday decided to elevate Shah to the post of CEO.

Shah was working as the officiating CEO of the bank. “With his extensive experience in banking in Nepal and his in-depth knowledge of Nabil Bank and the team, the bank is confident that Mr Shah will add tremendous value in taking the bank to new heights of success in the days ahead,” the statement quoted bank’s chairman Shambhu Prasad Poudyal as saying.