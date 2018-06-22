Anil Shah Appointed Nabil Bank CEO

Nabil Bank Ltd has appointed Anil Keshary Shah as the chief executive officer of the bank. Issuing a statement, the commercial bank said the 488th meeting of the board of the directors (BoD) held on Thursday decided to elevate Shah to the post of CEO.

June 22, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Nabil Bank Ltd has appointed Anil Keshary Shah as the chief executive officer of the bank. Issuing a statement, the commercial bank said the 488th meeting of the board of the directors (BoD) held on Thursday decided to elevate Shah to the post of CEO.

Shah was working as the officiating CEO of the bank. “With his extensive experience in banking in Nepal and his in-depth knowledge of Nabil Bank and the team, the bank is confident that Mr Shah will add tremendous value in taking the bank to new heights of success in the days ahead,” the statement quoted bank’s chairman Shambhu Prasad Poudyal as saying.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal
Jun 22, 2018
7 Persons Killed, 31 Injured In Road Accidents In Everyday In Nepal
Jun 22, 2018
Perpetrators Will Not Get Amnesty But Could Get Waiver In Sentences: Minister Tamang
Jun 22, 2018
President Bhandari Visits NA Headquarters
Jun 22, 2018
Nepal Rail Project Can Also Bring China, India Closer : Chinese Media
Jun 22, 2018

More on Economy

Kumari Bank Ties-Up With Om Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
NIBL Opens Its Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Embassy Set to Buy Posh Property In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Attracting And Maintaining The Youth In Agriculture By Dr. Shiva Ram Pd.Koirala 1 week ago
Parliament Member Chaudhary Opens Water Filter System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
The Demand Of Nepalese Workers Increases: NRB Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
7 Persons Killed, 31 Injured In Road Accidents In Everyday In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
Perpetrators Will Not Get Amnesty But Could Get Waiver In Sentences: Minister Tamang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
President Bhandari Visits NA Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
Nepal Rail Project Can Also Bring China, India Closer : Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
Nepal-China Issue Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75