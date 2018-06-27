World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16

World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16

June 27, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Denmark, France and Argentina reaches to second round of quarter final matches following last night match. Denmark and France drew 0-0, Argentina defeats Nigeria2-1 and Peru beats Australia 2-0.

Marcos Rojo scored a fine late volley to send Argentina through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup with a dramatic victory over Nigeria in St Petersburg.

A lacklustre Argentina were on the verge of an embarrassing exit, before Manchester United defender Rojo surged into the area to place Gabriel Mercado's cross into the bottom corner.

Lionel Messi, who had scored a brilliant opener, jumped on Rojo's back as he sprinted away in delirious celebration, joined by the entire Argentina bench in the corner.

Denmark joined France in the last 16 of the World Cup after playing out the first goalless draw of the tournament, which was greeted by boos at the final whistle.

France.jpg

A draw was good enough to see a much-changed French side top Group C, while Denmark knew a point would be enough for them too, even if Australia beat Peru.

Iceland failed in their attempt to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time as Croatia secured a late win to top Group D on maximum points.

Croatia defeats Iceland 2-1 enters the last 16 of the world cup football tournament.

The Nordic nation knew they had to win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 and their colourful support looked dejected in Rostov-on-Don where their side missed key chances late in the first half.

Alfred Finnbogason and Birkir Bjarnason both went close before the interval but Milan Badelj stylishly slammed home for Croatia after the break.

That forced Iceland to chase the game and they hit the bar through Sverrir Ingason before Gylfi Sigurdsson won and converted a penalty to level when Dejan Lovren handballed.

In the dying minutes, with Argentina leading Nigeria 2-1 some 1,100 miles away in St Petersburg, Iceland knew a win would see them jump ahead of the South American nation in second place.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trade And Transit Protocol With China In July: PM
Jun 27, 2018
Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR
Jun 27, 2018
90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement
Jun 27, 2018
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli
Jun 27, 2018
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award
Jun 26, 2018

More on Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay Thrash Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
World Cup Day 11: England defeats Panama, Japan Craws Senegal, Colombia Defeats Poland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
World Cup 2018: Mexico, Germany and Belgium Win Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
World Cup 2018: Brazil, Switzerland And Nigeria Win The Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
World Cup 2018 Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina, France qualified for the World Cup 2018 knockout stages, Australia Keeps Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
2018 FIFA World Cup- Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0- Portugal 1 Morocco 0 and Spain 1-Iran-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Trade And Transit Protocol With China In July: PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
China Building Tibet-Nepal Railway Is Not Quite A Setback For India By Manoj Joshi Jun 27, 2018
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75