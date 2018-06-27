World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16

Denmark, France and Argentina reaches to second round of quarter final matches following last night match. Denmark and France drew 0-0, Argentina defeats Nigeria2-1 and Peru beats Australia 2-0.

Marcos Rojo scored a fine late volley to send Argentina through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup with a dramatic victory over Nigeria in St Petersburg.

A lacklustre Argentina were on the verge of an embarrassing exit, before Manchester United defender Rojo surged into the area to place Gabriel Mercado's cross into the bottom corner.

Lionel Messi, who had scored a brilliant opener, jumped on Rojo's back as he sprinted away in delirious celebration, joined by the entire Argentina bench in the corner.

Denmark joined France in the last 16 of the World Cup after playing out the first goalless draw of the tournament, which was greeted by boos at the final whistle.

A draw was good enough to see a much-changed French side top Group C, while Denmark knew a point would be enough for them too, even if Australia beat Peru.

Iceland failed in their attempt to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time as Croatia secured a late win to top Group D on maximum points.

Croatia defeats Iceland 2-1 enters the last 16 of the world cup football tournament.

The Nordic nation knew they had to win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 and their colourful support looked dejected in Rostov-on-Don where their side missed key chances late in the first half.

Alfred Finnbogason and Birkir Bjarnason both went close before the interval but Milan Badelj stylishly slammed home for Croatia after the break.

That forced Iceland to chase the game and they hit the bar through Sverrir Ingason before Gylfi Sigurdsson won and converted a penalty to level when Dejan Lovren handballed.

In the dying minutes, with Argentina leading Nigeria 2-1 some 1,100 miles away in St Petersburg, Iceland knew a win would see them jump ahead of the South American nation in second place.