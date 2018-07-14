Rakitic: Modric Deserves The Golden Ball but Croatia Only Want The World Cup

July 14, 2018, 7:56 a.m.

Even though Croatia face the World Cup final on Sunday, there has already been talk of who should claim the Golden Ball with Ivan Rakitic expecting Luka Modric to scoop the prize.

Furthermore, the Barcelona midfielder hopes the tournament's best player award will be handed over to a Croatian no matter the result of their clash with France.

"It has to be a Croat and our captain, Modric, deserves it," he told reporters on Friday. "I'm sure FIFA will choose him. And other Croats will be in the best XI.

"But we don't want that, we only want the World Cup."

In reaching the final, Croatia have surpassed expectations and will continue to fight to become world champions on merit, according to Rakitic.

"Just seeing the photos gives me goosebumps, from the joy that people have," said the player on the fans back home.

"It is indescribable. All of them deserve this effort. Not only the team will fight but also the four-and-a-half million Croats. If there was a stadium for everyone, they would fill it.

"I am sure that many people will support us from all over the world. I have received messages from Argentina, Spain and all corners of the world.

"People tell me that I could have never imagined celebrating a goal like the one we scored in semi-final. That shows that we are finalists on our own merit."

