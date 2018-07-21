Notes From The Editor

World Cup 2018 came to an end following the final match played between France and Croatia with France victory over Croatia 4-2. As the world cup is over, Nepal’s political battle has entered into a chaotic and confrontational course. At a time when opposition Nepali Congress was passing through without any popular and workable issue to hit back at the government of ruling Nepal Communist Party, some recent decisions taken by the government provide adequate ammunition to the opposition. From announcing the decision prohibiting public meetings in some places, censuring the visit of people in Singh Durbar Secretariat, issuing harsh directives to NGOs and INGOs and confronting with Dr. Govinda KC, presenting Medical bill in the parliament unilaterally, the government has given powerful ammunitions to the opposition. Winning two thirds of majority in the elections of House of Representatives and securing majority in six provinces out of seven, Nepal Communist Party (NCP)-led government has come out with one of the most powerful governments in the history of Nepal. With some of its decisions, particularly taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs directed to control the freedom of individual, the government is gradually alienating itself from the people. As the government is encroaching freedom of individuals, crossing limits of power, Nepali Congress, which had suffered a humiliating defeat in the last elections, has found its utility has increased. For the ruling NCP, the time has come to prove that its two thirds majority is not going to be used to control the freedom of citizens but for the prosperity and development of the country and people. For this, the government needs to act soberly and sincerely. This is where the government can snatch the popular weapon from the hand of opposition.