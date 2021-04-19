A Year Of Completion Of Mega Projects

Completing mega-projects like Melamchi and 456MW Upper Tamakoshi is a technically challenging and complicated feat to accomplish. High risks are involved and safety factors need to be addressed with meticulous considerations. Following a failure in the first testing, in which two people were killed, Melamchi Drinking Water Project made the second testing a grand success. With the inauguration of the project, Melamchi is now supplying drinking water to taps in the Kathmandu Valley.

As Nepal starts its journey to New Year 2078 BS, the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi, another mega-project, is ready for its testing and commissioning phases. With risks involved in testing the infrastructure, Upper Tamakoshi is walking step by step making all safety considerations. Following successfully testing of headwork, including dam and desilting basin, the project is now planning to start further testing from April 24. During this period the project will test tunnel and pen stock, diverting small amount of water from head works. If everything goes well, it will generate electricity from the end of May.

The project is now making efforts to finally generate electricity from the first unit. Passing through a very difficult period, including great earthquake of 2015, Upper Tamakoshi Project, the largest hydropower project of Nepal, is now headed in the right direction. Under the capable leadership of Chief Executive Officer Bigyan Prasad Shrstha and his entire team, Upper Tamakoshi will be another great gift to Nepali people for the new year. As Nepalese celebrate the New Year, New Spotlight also takes this occasion to wish Happy New Year 2078 to all readers, patrons and well wishers. Although Nepal is entering the second phase of COVID-19, hopefully, it will manage the situation as it did the last year.