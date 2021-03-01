Melamchi: Bhagirath Efforts

Finally, Belbase’s Bhagirath Efforts Melamchi is on the way to Kathmandu

March 1, 2021, 7:25 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

With work delayed by almost seven months, Melamchi Water Development Board has started testing and commissioning of 27.5 kilometre long Melamchi Tunnel. Following the damage of one of the gates in July last year, the process of commissioning and testing was suspended. With inspection from experts and correction in the gate valve and improvement in tunnel, Melamchi Water Development Board has started diversion of the water. Although it took almost two and half decades for the tunnel to reach the present state, this is one of the miracles in infrastructure development projects in Nepal. Constructed to supply water to over 4 million population of Kathmandu Valley, Melamchi Drinking Water Project passed through several crises, one after another. Constructed under loan from an Asian Development Bank-led consortium, Melamchi project will supply over 370 million liter water per day to Kathmandu Valley.

Although several of his predecessors had made effort, unde the leadership of Secretary Madhav Belbase and his strong team in the ministry, Melamchi is likely to pass this phase of testing and commissioning and start the supply of water to thirsty population of Kathmandu Valley. Finally Belbase’s Bhagirath Efforts Melamchi is coming to Kathmandu within a week. We have decided to report on the commissioning and testing of Melamchi project as a cover story for this issue. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 60 years ago, Japan has been providing Nepal with all kinds of support to develop infrastructure such as road, hydropower, drinking water and helped institution building process. As Japan celebrates its national day, we have decided to cover extensively the views from various scholars from Japan on Nepal Japan relations and other regional and global issues.

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

MELAMCHI Bhagirath Prayas
Feb 27, 2021
Nepal Has Very Important Role To Play In Future Professor Seijiro Takeshita
Feb 27, 2021
Japanese Assistance To Nepal Remains Quite Stable: Nobuhiro Kawatani
Feb 26, 2021
“Nepal Is A Crown Jewel For Humans Because Of Its Geographic Treasure” Professor Tomohiko TANIGUCHI
Feb 25, 2021
Hydro Meteorological Events Increasingly Becoming Dangerous Not Only In Nepal But Also Here In Japan: Professor Satoru Nishikawa
Feb 24, 2021

More on Editor's Note

Nepal Begins Vaccination By Keshab Poudel 1 month ago
US Democracy Is Under A Threat By Keshab Poudel 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Dissolution In Apex Court By Keshab Poudel 2 months ago
Nepal Army Day: Remembering Glory By Keshab Poudel 1 year ago
Demonstration On Border Issue: Provocative Act By Keshab Poudel 1 year, 3 months ago
Monsoon Floods Create Havoc By Keshab Poudel 1 year, 7 months ago

The Latest

NAC Committed To Passengers' Safety By Agencies Mar 01, 2021
Trump Returns To Spotlight And Hints At 2024 Presidential Run By Agencies Mar 01, 2021
Over 10 Reportedly Killed In Myanmar Protests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2021
Seto Machindranath Temple Restoration Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 78 New Cases 82 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75