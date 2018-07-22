Minister Pun Directed Concerned Authorities To Replace Steel and Wood Poles

After death of four people in different places due to electrocutions, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun directed concerned authorities to replace the wooden and steel pole.

He held a meeting with Energy secretary, NEA’s Managing Director and chairperson of Community Electricity User Group Narayan Gyawali and discussed the issued to displace Wood and steel pole as soon as possible.

Minister Pun said expressed his concerned that the electrocutions related incidence are increasing in wood and steel poles and many people have already killed. Minister Pun said that he will send a proposal to cabinet to replace old wood and steel poles.

He directed the authorities to take care public security matter seriously.