Sanima Bank Launches Online Loan Assessment

Sanima Bank Ltd has launched Sanima Online Loan Assessment, an online service for its customers.

July 22, 2018, 9:22 a.m.

According to press release issued by the bank, the customers can use this service to know about the processes of loan and to submit a loan application in the bank. Customers can check their loan eligibility and apply for a loan online by visiting the Bank's website. The customers can be benefited with discount on loan processing fee if loan is requested via this system, the statement added. Currently, the bank is providing banking service through 74 branches, 1 extension counter and 69 ATMs.

