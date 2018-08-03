Kumari Bank’s “Mehendi Utsav”

Kumari Bank Limited (KBL) has organized “Kumari Mehendi Utsav” for “Shuvalaxmi Saving” accountholders, marking the auspicious month of Shrawan.

According to press release issued by Kumari Bank Limited, the program is being conducted throughout the month of Shrawan in various inside and outside valley branches. Kumari Bank’s “Shuvalaxmi Saving” accountholders can get beautiful, mehendi designs adorned on their hands for Free. The customers can visit the branches on scheduled date and time as mentioned by the Bank as per their convenience. This is a little gesture towards our female customers to celebrate the festive season with delight and joyfulness.

Keeping up with the tradition as in the previous years, the Bank will also be providing attractive gifts to its Shuvalaxmi accountholders and female customers on the auspicious occasion of Haritalika TEEJ.

