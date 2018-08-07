Chelsea Goalkeeper Misses Training Amid Real Madrid Speculation

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, did not report for training with the Premier League club on Monday.

Aug. 7, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, did not report for training with the Premier League club on Monday.

And it is understood the Blues do not know when the 26-year-old Belgium international will return.

Courtois has been a Blues player since 2011, when he signed from Belgian club Genk and was loaned to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has also been linked with Real, but did attend training with the Blues on Monday.

Courtois was named best goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup in Russia, where Belgium beat England in the third-place play-off.

He has played 154 times for Chelsea, keeping 58 clean sheets and conceding 152 goals.

Speaking on Friday, new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said he was unsure whether Courtois would stay.

He said: "At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea. I don't know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."

Photo and News Courtesy: BBC News

Agencies

Earth At Risk Of Entering ‘Hothouse’
Aug 07, 2018
Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Celebrates Friendship Day Posts 'Bald Is Beautiful' Picture
Aug 06, 2018
India Captain Virat Kohli Becomes World Number One Test Batsman
Aug 06, 2018
6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Kills At Least 82 In Indonesia
Aug 06, 2018
8 People Killed In Jajarkot Landslide
Aug 05, 2018

More on Sports

Nepali Cricket Team Return Home With Historic ODI Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 43 minutes ago
India Captain Virat Kohli Becomes World Number One Test Batsman By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut' By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Defeats Netherland In One-Run Thriller To Record Maiden ODI Victory (Captain Paras Speaks) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Loss To Netherland In First ODI By Agencies 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Earth At Risk Of Entering ‘Hothouse’ By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
Nepal Remains Committed To SDGs: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2018
SDGs Represent The Most Comprehensive Development Agenda By Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Aug 06, 2018
2 Abductors Killed In A Police Firing: Abductors Killed Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2018
Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2018
4 Killed In Road Accident, 2 In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75