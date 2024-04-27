Nepal-China Trade Fair Next Week

The 17th Nepal-China (Tibet) Economic and Trade Fair is going to be held from April 29 to May 3 in Kathmandu.

The trade fair is being organised in Kathmandu this year as per the agreement between the government of Nepal and Department of Commerce of Tibet, Autonomous Region of China, according to the Tarde and Export Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

According to the agreement between the governments of Nepal and Department of Commerce of China's Autonomous Region of Tibet in 1990, the two sides concurred to organise economic and trade fairs in Nepal and China's Autonomous Region of Tibet alternately every two years.

This edition of expo should have been held in Nepal before 2020, but it was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, preparations have been made to organise a fair in Nepal this time, said Executive Director of TEPC Sarad Bickram Rana at a press conference Thursday. The main objective of the fair is to further expand bilateral economic and trade relations between Nepal, China (Tibet).

About 120 business representatives including a 5-member high-level delegation will participate in this trade fair as the government representative of China's Autonomous Region (Tibet) under the leadership of Vice President Lang Fukuan of Tibet Autonomous Region of China. In the fair, there would be 50 stalls from the Autonomous Region of China (Tibet).

Various trading companies, including traditional herbs, agricultural products, modern agricultural tools, tea, electrical appliances, household appliances, carpets, beverages, traditional handicrafts, electric vehicles would also participate in the stalls of Tibet.

There will be 15 stalls from Nepal. The Nepali stalls will display the products of various companies, including herbs, essential oils, coffee, tea, handicrafts/carpentry, metalwork, carpets and pashmina, said the TEPC.

Rana said that Neal had planned to exhibit tea and coffee in the trade fair considering the high potential to export these products to Tibet.

“The focus of the trade fair is not to increase transaction. It’s priority to promote goods of both countries and hold discussion among the businessmen and the government officials of both countries,” he said.

The fair will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. According to the organiser, the entrance will be free for the visitors.