Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.