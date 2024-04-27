Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Province

April 27, 2024, 8:08 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three-Day Global Science-Policy Forum: Socially Inclusive Solar Irrigation Systems Concluded
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal And China Ink Two Agreements , PM Prachanda Meets Chinese Delegation
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal
Apr 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas
Apr 26, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki, Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-China Trade Fair Next Week By Agencies Apr 27, 2024
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies Apr 27, 2024
Three-Day Global Science-Policy Forum: Socially Inclusive Solar Irrigation Systems Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
Nepal And China Ink Two Agreements , PM Prachanda Meets Chinese Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75