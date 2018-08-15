Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo

Japanese ambassador to Masamichi Saigo said that he is interested to promote the relations between Japanese and Nepalese industrialists. During his meeting with office bearers of Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Japanese ambassador Saigo said that such relations are important to Nepal to achieve prosperity and development. He also said that he can facilitate if necessary.

According to press release issued by CNI, chairperson of CNI Haribhakta Sharma said that there is conducive environment in Nepal for foreign investment. “This is a conducive environment for Japanese investors to invest in Nepal,” said Sharma welcoming Japanese ambassador to Nepal.