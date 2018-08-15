Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo

Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo

Aug. 15, 2018, 1:08 p.m.

Japanese ambassador to Masamichi Saigo said that he is interested to promote the relations between Japanese and Nepalese industrialists. During his meeting with office bearers of Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Japanese ambassador Saigo said that such relations are important to Nepal to achieve prosperity and development. He also said that he can facilitate if necessary.

According to press release issued by CNI, chairperson of CNI Haribhakta Sharma said that there is conducive environment in Nepal for foreign investment. “This is a conducive environment for Japanese investors to invest in Nepal,” said Sharma welcoming Japanese ambassador to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India
Aug 15, 2018
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India
Aug 15, 2018
Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence
Aug 14, 2018
3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu
Aug 14, 2018
4Unidentified Persons Burned A Bus
Aug 14, 2018

More on Economy

Nepal To Export Electricity To India From Next Fiscal Year By News Desk 28 minutes ago
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Nepal-Bangladesh Signs Energy Cooperation Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Myanmar’s Businessmen To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Minister Yadav Inspected Oil Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
World Bank Board Approves $100 Million To Help Financial Sector Reforms In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2018
Identity Card-based India-Nepal Cross-border Movement Suggested By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Donald Trump Mispronounced Nepal As “nipple”‘ Bhutan As “ button” With Indian Prime Minister By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
A Selfie Increases Snapchat Dysmorphia Alarmingly High By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Real Face Up To Life Without Ronaldo At Real Madrid By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo And England Duo Among Contenders For Uefa Goal Of The Season By Agencies Aug 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75