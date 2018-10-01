Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award

National Federation of Disabled, Nepal provides Innovative Award to Chadragiri Hills Ltd for making its service accessible to people with disability. Minister of Women, Children and Elderly Thammaya Thapa handed over award to General Manager Abhisek Vikram Shah.

Situated in South West of Kathmandu, all the products within Integrated Tourist Destination at Chandragir are accessible to all the citizens including Children, elderly and people with disability.

Chandra Giri Hills offers Ramp, Walking Trails, Toilets, electric cars and wheelchairs to make its site accessible to all the citizens. Federation said that Chandragiri Hills was chosen for the awards because all its products and friendly to the people with disability.