Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award

Chandra Giri Hills Ltd Receives Innovative Award

Oct. 1, 2018, 3:26 p.m.

National Federation of Disabled, Nepal provides Innovative Award to Chadragiri Hills Ltd for making its service accessible to people with disability. Minister of Women, Children and Elderly Thammaya Thapa handed over award to General Manager Abhisek Vikram Shah.

Situated in South West of Kathmandu, all the products within Integrated Tourist Destination at Chandragir are accessible to all the citizens including Children, elderly and people with disability.

Picture.jpeg

Chandra Giri Hills offers Ramp, Walking Trails, Toilets, electric cars and wheelchairs to make its site accessible to all the citizens. Federation said that Chandragiri Hills was chosen for the awards because all its products and friendly to the people with disability.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident
Oct 01, 2018
India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal
Oct 01, 2018
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement
Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica
Sep 30, 2018
Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar
Sep 30, 2018

More on Economy

The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk 4 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
INVESTMENT IN HYDROPOWER Boon For The Vulnerable By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago
Fuel Stock Is Declining: NOC By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
Decline Of Global Extreme Poverty Continues But Has Slowed: World Bank By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

A Girl And A Woman Raped, Thieves Steal Property,1 Dies In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800 By Reuters Oct 01, 2018
India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk Oct 01, 2018
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75