Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of several hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six metres (20 feet) following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Oct. 1, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

Indonesian authorities scrambled to get food, aid and equipment into quake-hit Sulawesi island on Monday as the death toll from the disaster soared to 832 and looked certain to rise as rescuers struggled to reach devastated outlying communities.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of several hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six metres (20 feet) following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

indonesia-759.jpg

Hundreds more were feared buried in landslides that engulfed villages in surrounding areas.

“Grieve for the people of Central Sulawesi, we all grieve together,” President Joko Widodo said on Twitter late on Sunday.

Most of the confirmed deaths were in Palu itself and authorities were bracing for the toll to climb as connections with outlying areas are restored.

Of particular concern is Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicentre of the quake, and two other districts, which have been cut off from communications since Friday.

indonesia-4.jpg

“We haven’t received reports from the three other areas. Communication is still down, power is still out. We don’t know for sure what is the impact,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told a news conference.

Along with Palu, 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of Jakarta, these districts have a combined population of about 1.4 million.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, is all too familiar with deadly earthquakes and tsunamis. In 2004, a quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

Nugroho, bemoaning a fall in funding, said none of Indonesia’s tsunami buoys, one type of instrument used to detect the waves, had been operating since 2012.

_103639807_049674563-1.jpg

The meteorological and geophysics agency BMKG issued a tsunami warning after the quake but lifted it 34 minutes later, drawing criticism it had been too hasty. However, officials estimated the waves had hit while the warning was in force.

Neighbours including Australia, Thailand and China offered help and Pope Francis, speaking to thousands in St. Peter’s Square, said he was praying for the victims.

The European Union announced 1.5 million euros ($1.74 million) in immediate aid.

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population but also significant pockets of Christians, including on Sulawesi, which is one of the archipelago nation’s five main islands.

Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up All Three Goals As Juventus Beat Napoli
Sep 30, 2018
Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League
Sep 28, 2018
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses
Sep 27, 2018
Trump Calls World Leaders To Isolate Iran From World Stage
Sep 26, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start
Sep 24, 2018

More on International

Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Killed At Least 408 People And Injured 500 By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago
Earthquake Kill 384 Leave Hundreds In Indonesia By News Desk 1 day, 19 hours ago
Air Niugini Plane Comes Down In Micronesia Lagoon By News Desk 3 days, 4 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago
Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder” By António Guterres 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018
Not At The Cost Of 24-Lakh Trees By Chanda Rana Sep 30, 2018
Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018
Three Die In Mudslide In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75