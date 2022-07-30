India Says It Will Protect Its Interests As Chinese Boat Heads To Sri Lanka

"The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

July 30, 2022, 1:02 p.m.

India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing.

Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota and was expected to arrive on Aug. 11.

"The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

"I think that should be a clear message."

He did not say what measures India was taking and who the message was addressed to.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sri Lankan officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Sri Lankan government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Indian diplomats in Colombo had lodged a verbal protest with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry on Monday.

'SPACE TRACKING'

A Sri Lankan consulting firm, the Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, says on its website that Yuan Wang 5 would be in Hambantota for a week.

"The vessel will conduct space tracking, satellite control and research tracking in the north-western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September," it says, without citing a source.

Sri Lanka formally handed over commercial activities in its main southern port to a Chinese company in 2017 on a 99-year lease after struggling to repay its debt. The port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

U.S. and Indian officials have been concerned that the $1.5 billion port could become a Chinese military base.

A Sri Lankan official told Reuters on Monday Beijing was welcome to pour more money into vast China-backed projects in Hambantota and Colombo. read more

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also funded airports, roads and railways, unsettling India.

As Sri Lanka now battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year alone has provided it support of nearly $4 billion.

Responding to a tweet on the proposed Hambantota visit, Indian security analyst Nitin A. Gokhale invoked Sri Lanka's decision to allow a Chinese submarine and a warship to dock in Colombo in 2014, a move that angered India at the time.

"2014 redux?," Gokhale said on Twitter. "Harmless port call or deliberate provocation?"

India's concerns over Chinese influence in Sri Lanka come as U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held their fifth call as leaders on Thursday amid tensions over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. read more

Also on Thursday, Taiwan's military fired flares to warn away a drone that "glanced by" a strategically-located and heavily fortified island close to the Chinese coast that was possibly probing its defences, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Frances Kerry and Gareth Jones

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO
Nov 29, 2021
Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal
Nov 24, 2021
US Shipping 1.5 Million J&J Vaccines To Nepal
Jul 10, 2021
Nepal Worries Future Coronavirus Wave Will Hit Children Hard
Jun 06, 2021
India Reports 127,510 New COVID-19 Infections, 2,795 Deaths
Jun 01, 2021

More on International

Top US, Russian Officials Talk By Phone By Agencies 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Pelosi Will Head To Asia But Taiwan Not Definite: US Media By Agencies 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Russia Attacks Eastern, Southern Areas, Kyiv Region Of Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Biden, Xi Exchange Warnings On Taiwan By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Russians To Leave International Space Station By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
China, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic Ties By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez In Sudurpaschim: Learning From Field By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
U.S. Assistant Secretary Lu Concluded Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 280 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75