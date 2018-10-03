NIBL Ace Capital To Issue Share of Terhathum Power Company

NIBL Ace Capital has been appointed as the issue manager by Terhathum Power Company Limited. The company will be issuing 12,00,000 units shares, out of which 4,00,000 units issued to locals and 8,00,000 units to general public.

Mohan Kumar Dangi, MD of Terhathum Power Company and Mekh Bahadur Thapa, General Manager of NIBL Ace Capital had signed on the agreement.

Terhathum Power Company is building hydro project in Upper Khorunga Khola with capacity of 7.5 MW. The company has an authorized capital/ issued capital of Rs 40 crore and paid up capital of Rs 28 crore. After the issuance of IPO its paid up capital will reach to Rs 40 crore.