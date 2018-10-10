World Bank Provides 23 Billion Rupees To Nepal

Nepal, World Bank Sign Two Agreements In Bali Supporting Financial and Energy Sector Reforms

Oct. 10, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank signed two agreements totaling $200 million (equivalent approximately Nepalese Rupees 23.5 billion) as budgetary support to underpin a program of critical reforms in the financial and energy sectors in Nepal. They were signed during the World Bank Annual Meeting in Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

Overseeing the signing ceremony, Honorable Finance Minister of Nepal Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada reflected on the importance of past and future reforms in the financial sector as a catalyst for economic growth and sound financial governance. Similarly, the recent reforms in the energy sector are expected to support the country’s ambitious plans to produce up to 15,000 MW of electricity within the next decade.

According to a press release issued by The World Bank, the first agreement will finance the Fourth Financial Sector Stability Development Policy Credit (DPC 4) with a credit of $100 million (equivalent approximately Nepalese Rupees 11.7 billion). The final in a series of financial sector DPCs initiated in 2013, the program supports key reforms through a strengthened legal and regulatory framework, consolidation of the financial sector, placing the financial sector safety net on a firm footing, and laying the ground for further reforms to broaden and deepen access to financial services for both business and individuals.

“These two credits will complement and support the priorities of the Government of Nepal by helping strengthen the energy and financial sectors, by bolstering their institutions, and by reducing vulnerabilities and increasing transparency,” said Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Under the second agreement, the World Bank will provide $100 million (equivalent approximately Nepalese Rupees 11.7 billion), to support the First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit Project (DPC). This project supports key policy, regulatory and institutional measures in the sector, including: improving the financial viability of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA); establishing a regulatory framework that is transparent, autonomous, and accountable; encouraging electricity trade; and restructuring NEA to make it easier for the private sector to compete in the sector. The DPC is linked to the government’s key goal of providing electricity to a hundred percent of the population. This is the first World Bank DPC for Nepal’s energy sector.

The agreements were signed by the Joint Secretary of Ministry of Finance, Shree Krishna Nepal and World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Qimiao Fan in the presence of Finance Minister of Nepal, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada and World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four Killed In Motorcycle Accidents
Oct 10, 2018
Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara
Oct 10, 2018
Girls Takeover Event On The Occasion Of International Day Of The Girl Child
Oct 10, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75
Oct 09, 2018
Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident
Oct 09, 2018

More on Economy

NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy Grows Average 6 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
ADB Providing $180 Million To Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Japan Provides Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Program (SSDP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Nepali Entrepreneur, Thakur Recognized As Forbes Fellow 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Made In Pakistan Expo 2018 Kicks Off In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Four Killed In Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2018
Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2018
Girls Takeover Event On The Occasion Of International Day Of The Girl Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2018
Wayne Rooney Backs Jose Mourinho And Demands More From Manchester United Players By Reuters Oct 10, 2018
Nikki Haley Resigns As US Ambassador To The United Nations By News Desk Oct 10, 2018
Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai By News Desk Oct 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75