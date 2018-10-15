Devotees Worship Katyayani

Devotees visited various temples of Durga on the sixth day

Oct. 15, 2018, 7:46 p.m.

Devotees visited various temples of Durga on sixth day. Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navaratri. Like Kalaratri, who is worshipped on the following night, Katyayani is a fearsome sight, with wild hair and 18 arms, each clutching a weapon.

Born in a fit of divine rage and anger, she emits a radiant light from her body from which darkness and evil cannot hide. Despite her appearance, Hindus believe that she can bestow a sense of calm and inner peace upon all who worship her. Like Kushmanda, Katyayani rides a lion, ready at all times to confront evil.

kumbheshwor.jpg

