Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility

Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility

Oct. 30, 2018, 4:33 p.m.

Khalti has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts.

With the launch of this facility, Khalti is also introducing a dedicated ‘Withdraw’ section on Khalti app and website from where users can proceed to bank withdrawal.

Khalti users can “cash out” money in their Khalti wallet through its iOS app and Android app, as well as through web dashboard Khalti.com. Up to Rs. 40,000 can be transferred at a time from Khalti to a bank account, Rs. 80,000 in a day, and a maximum of Rs 2,00,000 in a month. All the transactions in withdrawal take place in real time (within max 15 minutes).

Khalti users can avail the wallet to bank transfer facility at nominal charges, in a very secure and reliable way.

According to a press release issued by Khalti, currently, this facility is available for the users having a bank account in Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) only. More banks are going to be added in the near future.

Announcing the launch of money transfer facility, Manish Modi, Managing Director of Khalti said,

“When we launched Khalti, we embarked on a goal to replace the physical wallet. By adding withdraw feature, we have expanded the capabilities of digital wallet beyond payments. Khalti users can now transfer money from their mobile wallet to bank accounts of their friends and family in a very easy, convenient and secure way.

This feature will be especially useful to those who have to transfer small sums of money on a regular basis. You no longer need to visit the bank to send money, instead do so with just a few clicks on a phone. It is a gesture from Khalti that financial transactions and money transfers services are going digital.”

About Khalti

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, allowing users to pay for mobile balance top up, pay electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, movie ticketing, airline ticketing, hotel booking, and many more services. Currently, Khalti is used by more than 500,000 users on a regular basis to make various payments.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations
Oct 30, 2018
German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students
Oct 30, 2018
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts
Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends
Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love
Oct 30, 2018

More on Economy

Nepal And Malaysia Ink Labor Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Global IME Bank Opens Branch-less Banking Service In Changunarayan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Bangladesh Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Where Do We Go from Here? By Kedar Neupane 1 week, 3 days ago
NIBL Adds Six ATM In Different Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
FDI Allow As Many People As Possible To Benefit From It: Annette Schlicht By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu