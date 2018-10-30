Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility

Khalti has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts.

With the launch of this facility, Khalti is also introducing a dedicated ‘Withdraw’ section on Khalti app and website from where users can proceed to bank withdrawal.

Khalti users can “cash out” money in their Khalti wallet through its iOS app and Android app, as well as through web dashboard Khalti.com. Up to Rs. 40,000 can be transferred at a time from Khalti to a bank account, Rs. 80,000 in a day, and a maximum of Rs 2,00,000 in a month. All the transactions in withdrawal take place in real time (within max 15 minutes).

Khalti users can avail the wallet to bank transfer facility at nominal charges, in a very secure and reliable way.

According to a press release issued by Khalti, currently, this facility is available for the users having a bank account in Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) only. More banks are going to be added in the near future.

Announcing the launch of money transfer facility, Manish Modi, Managing Director of Khalti said,

“When we launched Khalti, we embarked on a goal to replace the physical wallet. By adding withdraw feature, we have expanded the capabilities of digital wallet beyond payments. Khalti users can now transfer money from their mobile wallet to bank accounts of their friends and family in a very easy, convenient and secure way.

This feature will be especially useful to those who have to transfer small sums of money on a regular basis. You no longer need to visit the bank to send money, instead do so with just a few clicks on a phone. It is a gesture from Khalti that financial transactions and money transfers services are going digital.”

About Khalti

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, allowing users to pay for mobile balance top up, pay electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, movie ticketing, airline ticketing, hotel booking, and many more services. Currently, Khalti is used by more than 500,000 users on a regular basis to make various payments.