Skyworth Award Winning AI TV in CAN Infotech 2019

Smart Appliances - a sister concern of K L Dugar Group Skyworth has presented many advanced and new products and technologies during CAN Infotech 2019 and became the protagonist. Skyworth has earned recognition for its outstanding performance in the field of household appliances.

Skyworth has recently won 4 awards during CES 2019. Now, the award winning Q3C AI Television of Skyworth which was awarded with the TV Experience Gold Award in CES 2019 is also displayed in CAN Infotech 2019.

This Television supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Skill which truly becomes the control center of the smart home. With powerful PQ Processor built-in, the TV can display the best image and create an extraordinary experience for audience.

In addition to this, the world’s thinnest television was displayed along with the popular Google Android Series Television. Other beautiful attractions include Skyworth Multifunctional Table with built-in refrigeration and sound systems, Skyworth Chest Freezers and Air conditioners.

By far, Skyworth has built partnerships with Google, Amazon, and other technology giants to establish intelligent product ecosystem. Based on the global strategy of “Open, share, win-win”, Skyworth will continue to focus on AI TV manufacturing to provide AIOT big screen intelligent solution and the best product to their global consumers in the future.

Skyworth home appliances have been popular in Nepalese markets since the last 4 years and it has been the top choice of consumers all over Nepal. Skyworth home appliances have become the consumer's most reliable, trustworthy and dependable product for decades all over the world.

One of the renowned brands, Skyworth is providing best home appliances in Nepalese market. Skyworth believes that the customers will have an opportunity to get new experiences with the brand.