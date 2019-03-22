India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal

Indian Woman team defeated Nepal in the final match of South Asian Women’s Football Championship by 3-1 at Biratnagar Stadium. This is the fourth time India defeated Nepal in final and fifth time won the tournament.

Although the first half of the match went 1-1 draw but India scored two goals in second half one after another. In the first half, Nepal played very strongly but they have lost their strength later.

In group match, Nepal defeated Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to reach final. Indian team continually put pressure on Nepal.