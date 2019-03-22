India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal

India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal

March 22, 2019, 8:28 p.m.

Indian Woman team defeated Nepal in the final match of South Asian Women’s Football Championship by 3-1 at Biratnagar Stadium. This is the fourth time India defeated Nepal in final and fifth time won the tournament.

Although the first half of the match went 1-1 draw but India scored two goals in second half one after another. In the first half, Nepal played very strongly but they have lost their strength later.

In group match, Nepal defeated Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to reach final. Indian team continually put pressure on Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond
Mar 22, 2019
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More
Mar 22, 2019
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement
Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase
Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu
Mar 22, 2019

More on Sports

India Defeats Bangladesh To Fight Nepal In Final For Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Reaches To South Asian Women Football Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Messi Hails Ronaldo's 'Magical' Night For Juventus After Barcelona Win By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Hat Trick To Send Juventus Into CL Quarters By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
Zinedine Zidane Returns As Real Madrid Manager On Three Year Contract By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
England Thrash Windies Again To Sweep T20 Series By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Crashed Boeing Jets Lacked Two Safety Features That Would Have Cost Extra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75