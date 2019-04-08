BJP Releases Manifesto Promises Ram Mandir

BJP Releases Manifesto Promises Ram Mandir

April 8, 2019, 4:53 p.m.

Farmers Welfare, Citizenship Bill, Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism are some of the big promises made by the BJP in its 2019 manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Union minister Rajnath Singh has announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party releases its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The release comes a day after Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley unveiled the campaign themes and other materials of the party's election campaign, with "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (Modi government, once more)" as the tag line.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to meet upset party seniors LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi later in the day, said sources. The meeting is aimed at bringing the veterans back on board at a time the opposition has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit shah for benching "their gurus".

Courtesy: NDTV

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Asia Needs More Exports To Maintain Growth, Nepal To Grow 6 Percent Over The Medium Term: The World Bank Report
Apr 08, 2019
Manisha Koirala In Everest Region To Promote Visit Nepal 2020
Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day Celebrates In Nepal With A Call For Universal Health Coverage
Apr 07, 2019
Weather Forecast April 8: Cloud, Rain And Thunderstorm Through Nepal
Apr 07, 2019
NEA Resumes The Construction of 220 kV Kosi Corridor Transmission Line
Apr 07, 2019

More on South Asia

Indian Elections 2019: Campaign In The Time Of Hate Politics Ignores Key Issues By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Modi TV, Modi App, Modi Rallies: How Brand Modi Plays In The Election By Reuters 2 days, 11 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi Files Nominations From Wayanad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Empowering Family Farmers Is Key To Achieving Zero Hunger In Southeast Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Congress Manifesto Expires On May 23: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi By News Desk 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

South Asia Needs More Exports To Maintain Growth, Nepal To Grow 6 Percent Over The Medium Term: The World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2019
Manisha Koirala In Everest Region To Promote Visit Nepal 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day Celebrates In Nepal With A Call For Universal Health Coverage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019
Weather Forecast April 8: Cloud, Rain And Thunderstorm Through Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019
NEA Resumes The Construction of 220 kV Kosi Corridor Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019
Turkish Airline Moves To Istanbul Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75