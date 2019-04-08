BJP Releases Manifesto Promises Ram Mandir

Farmers Welfare, Citizenship Bill, Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism are some of the big promises made by the BJP in its 2019 manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Union minister Rajnath Singh has announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party releases its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The release comes a day after Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley unveiled the campaign themes and other materials of the party's election campaign, with "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (Modi government, once more)" as the tag line.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to meet upset party seniors LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi later in the day, said sources. The meeting is aimed at bringing the veterans back on board at a time the opposition has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit shah for benching "their gurus".

