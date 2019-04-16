NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account

NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account

April 16, 2019, 8:14 a.m.

NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT account supporting the ‘One Nepali, One DEMAT account’ Campaign by Government of Nepal.The offer starts fromBaisakh 1, 2076 for limited time offer. The free DEMAT Account is offered from NIBL Ace Capital Lazimpat, kathmandu and its branches as well as from all the branches of NIBL Bank.

NIBL Ace Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited, has been functioning as a Depository Participant under CDS and Clearing Limited since 2014. NIBL Ace Capital is also a licensed merchant banker and fund manager from the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON).

Apart from facilitation as a Depository Participant, NIBL Ace Capital also renders a comprehensive and wide range of services in the field of Registrar companies and currently serves around 14,00,000 shareholders of 40 registrar companies from various sectors such as Commercial banks, Development bank, Finance, Life Insurance, Non-life insurance, Microfinance,Hydropwer, Manufacturing and processing and others.. In addition, NIBL Ace Capital renders services in the field of fund management that include the NIBL Samriddhi Fund and the NIBL Pragati Fund, Portfolio Management Services, and Issue & Sales management services.

In addition to this, it is the first company amongst its peers in the industry to cross the highest number of DEMAT account with more than 1, 70,000.

Issuing the statement, NIBL Ace Capital have alsointroduced call center and promise to provide many more services that would ease their valued customers and would like to extend a sincere thanks to their entire valued customer who have been associated and contributed with their feedback, suggestion and improved us every day.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record
Apr 16, 2019
Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France
Apr 16, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 8 Wickets
Apr 15, 2019
"OHW Works To Reduce The Risk Of Maternal And Neonatal Mortality"
Apr 15, 2019
Dilip Rayamajhi And Priyanka Karki Join In A Music Video
Apr 15, 2019

More on Economy

NIBL Opens New Branch In Pepsicola Town Planning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Diwakar Golchha Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
South Asia Needs More Exports To Maintain Growth, Nepal To Grow 6 Percent Over The Medium Term: The World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal's Economy To Grow 6.2 Percent In Current Fiscal Year: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Everest Bank Inaugurates Calendar Of 2076 BS Supporting Visit Nepal -2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 8 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
"OHW Works To Reduce The Risk Of Maternal And Neonatal Mortality" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
Dilip Rayamajhi And Priyanka Karki Join In A Music Video By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
Sri Darji Versus Mr Tailor: Nepal's déjà Vudevelopment Debate By Dipak Gyawali Apr 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75