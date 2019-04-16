NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT account supporting the ‘One Nepali, One DEMAT account’ Campaign by Government of Nepal.The offer starts fromBaisakh 1, 2076 for limited time offer. The free DEMAT Account is offered from NIBL Ace Capital Lazimpat, kathmandu and its branches as well as from all the branches of NIBL Bank.

NIBL Ace Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited, has been functioning as a Depository Participant under CDS and Clearing Limited since 2014. NIBL Ace Capital is also a licensed merchant banker and fund manager from the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON).

Apart from facilitation as a Depository Participant, NIBL Ace Capital also renders a comprehensive and wide range of services in the field of Registrar companies and currently serves around 14,00,000 shareholders of 40 registrar companies from various sectors such as Commercial banks, Development bank, Finance, Life Insurance, Non-life insurance, Microfinance,Hydropwer, Manufacturing and processing and others.. In addition, NIBL Ace Capital renders services in the field of fund management that include the NIBL Samriddhi Fund and the NIBL Pragati Fund, Portfolio Management Services, and Issue & Sales management services.

In addition to this, it is the first company amongst its peers in the industry to cross the highest number of DEMAT account with more than 1, 70,000.

Issuing the statement, NIBL Ace Capital have alsointroduced call center and promise to provide many more services that would ease their valued customers and would like to extend a sincere thanks to their entire valued customer who have been associated and contributed with their feedback, suggestion and improved us every day.