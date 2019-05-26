Indian PM Modi Likely To Invite Leaders From Neighborhood To Attend Swearing-in

Indian PM Modi Likely To Invite Leaders From Neighborhood To Attend Swearing-in

May 26, 2019, 12:38 p.m.

Although no formal invitation has been sent yet, Indian government is considering a proposal to invite leaders from the neighborhood, and perhaps even beyond, for PM Narendra Modi’s fresh swearing-in.

According to the Times of India, to underscore the significance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Modi is also likely to make a neighboring country his first port of call after taking over as PM for the second time on May 30, official sources said.

Times of India quoting diplomatic sources in three Saarc countries writes the diplomats they were in touch with Indian authorities over the oath-taking ceremony but added they can confirm their participation only after Delhi finalizes the program and sends a formal invite.

Modi had invited all Saarc leaders, including then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, in 2014 for his inauguration. If the government does invite all Saarc leaders, it will be faced with the difficult decision of including, or not including, Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the guest list. At this stage though, according to official sources, it is unlikely that Khan will be invited.

“There is speculation in the media about invitations to foreign dignitaries for the swearing in ceremony. At the moment, we have no information on this matter. We will share details once a decision is taken,’’ said an official source. A report from Colombo said that Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was likely to attend the inauguration.

There was speculation that the first country Modi was likely to visit after his inauguration is Bhutan. Government sources, however, refused to confirm this. “The PM is likely to visit a country in the neighbourhood before he travels to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO summit in June but, as things have not yet been finalized yet, it’s not possible to confirm,’’ said a source.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Discovered Two More Bombs In Lalitpur
May 26, 2019
Three Killed And Five Injured In Two Separate Explosions In Kathmandu
May 26, 2019
SDGs Is Nepal's Priority: Minister Pun
May 26, 2019
Maintain Law And Order: IGP Khanal
May 26, 2019
Pritam Acharya Performed Mera Dil Deewana Dholey At Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019
May 26, 2019

More on South Asia

Pawan Chamling Losses Elections In Sikkim Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
India Wins Yet Again: Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi Leading In Wayanad, Amethi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
BJP Sweep, India Chooses Modi 2.0, Show Leads By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
India's Vote Counting Set To Begin Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Police Discovered Two More Bombs In Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Three Killed And Five Injured In Two Separate Explosions In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
British Climber Dies On Mount Everest By News Desk May 26, 2019
SDGs Is Nepal's Priority: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Maintain Law And Order: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Narayani-Gandak Agreement: Benefit Or Burden? By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey May 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75