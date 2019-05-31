PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs

PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs

May 31, 2019, 2:45 p.m.

Amit Shah, who led the BJP to a magnificent national election victory, will be Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government, which establishes him as the new number two.

Career diplomat S Jaishankar, who was Foreign Secretary in the previous government, has been appointed the External Affairs Minister in his debut stint. He is acknowledged as one of the most brilliant minds in foreign policy and was a sounding board for PM Modi.

Rajnath Singh, who was Home Minister in the previous government of PM Modi, will be Defence Minister.

Nitin Gadkari retains his ministry of Road Transport and Highways and has also been allotted the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.

Smriti Irani, who was tipped to be rewarded with a high profile ministry for her incredible victory in Amethi over its three-time MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be Minister for Women and Child Development. Prakash Javadekar will be the new Information and Broadcasting Minister. Ram Vilas Paswan will be Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

PM Modi was sworn in for the second time in a dazzling ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, with 57 ministers. As many as 37 ministers have been dropped, including Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Jayant Sinha and Rajyavardhan Rathore.

In a tweet last night, PM Modi described his team 2.0 as "a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience"

Courtesy: NDTV

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views
May 31, 2019
NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS
May 31, 2019
Industrialist Prabhakar Sumsher Rana Is No More
May 31, 2019
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal
May 31, 2019
PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today
May 31, 2019

More on South Asia

Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Second Term At Rashtrapati Bhavan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 27 minutes ago
Imran Khan Phones PM Modi, Congratulates Him On Election Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Likely To Invite Leaders From Neighborhood To Attend Swearing-in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Pawan Chamling Losses Elections In Sikkim Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India Wins Yet Again: Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Industrialist Prabhakar Sumsher Rana Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Japan Hands Over Public Toilet And Improved Facilities To ANFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75