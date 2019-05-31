PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs

Amit Shah, who led the BJP to a magnificent national election victory, will be Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government, which establishes him as the new number two.

Career diplomat S Jaishankar, who was Foreign Secretary in the previous government, has been appointed the External Affairs Minister in his debut stint. He is acknowledged as one of the most brilliant minds in foreign policy and was a sounding board for PM Modi.

Rajnath Singh, who was Home Minister in the previous government of PM Modi, will be Defence Minister.

Nitin Gadkari retains his ministry of Road Transport and Highways and has also been allotted the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.

Smriti Irani, who was tipped to be rewarded with a high profile ministry for her incredible victory in Amethi over its three-time MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be Minister for Women and Child Development. Prakash Javadekar will be the new Information and Broadcasting Minister. Ram Vilas Paswan will be Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

PM Modi was sworn in for the second time in a dazzling ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, with 57 ministers. As many as 37 ministers have been dropped, including Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Jayant Sinha and Rajyavardhan Rathore.

In a tweet last night, PM Modi described his team 2.0 as "a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience"

