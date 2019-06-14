Thousands Participated In Torch Procession Demanding To Revoke Guthi Bill

Called by National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC), thousands people attended the torch procession in Patan pressing the government to withdraw the Guthi Bill.

Participated by all ages of people, the torch rally concluded visiting different parts. Chairperson of NIPJSC Ganapati Lal Shrestha said that if the government did not withdraw the bill, residents of Kathmandu valley would continue their protest. Shrestha said guthi operators and locals protested against the bill in different parts of Nepal including Kirtpur, Tokha, Banepa, Dhulikhel and Pokhara.

Even after six days, the government has not shown any interest to address the demand of agitators. Nepal Communist leaders are now provoking the other beneficiaries to defend its move.