Nepal Infrastructure Summit To Attract Large Scale Private Investment

President Confederation Nepalese Industries (CNI) Satish Kumar More said that forthcoming Nepal Infrastructure Summit help to attract large scale private investment in the areas of Nepal's core needs and strengths.

Addressing the press conference organized to brief preparations of the summit, president More said that the third summit's objective is also to forge strong networks and alliances in the region for seamless connectivity and shared growth and prioritize the delivery of green, climate-resilient infrastructure projects that help achieve the sustainable development goals.

CNI with collaboration with government of Nepal and Nepal Investment Board is hosting the summit on September 11 and 12.

He said this is the Nepal's largest and most comprehensive event in infrastructure sector organized by the private sector in cooperation with government. "Since Nepal has been making efforts to qualify from Lest Developed Countries (LDCs) to middle economic country, there need huge investment for the improvements of infrastructures. This summit will bring potential investors in Nepal," said More.

The summit will be organized by Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) in coordination of Government of Nepal and Nepal Investment Board. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will inaugurate the summit.

Chairman of organizing committee Birendra Raj Pandey said that the summit will be a major event bring investors, consulting service providers, builders, thought leaders, government agencies, diplomats, development partners and others.

Former prime minister of Republic of Korea Dr. Han Seung-Soo will also take part in the summit. Keynote speakers Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, vice chairman of National Planning Commission Professor Dr. Puspa Raj Kandel, vice chairman of National Planning Commission, Dr. Bindu N. Lohani, former vice president of Asian Development Bank, vice president Jingdong Hua, vice president of World Bank Group, Dr. Swarnim Wagle, former vice chairman of National Planning Commission, Woochong UM, Director General of Asian Development Bank . Former Finance of Nepal Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat, Maha Prasad Adhikari CEO of Investment Board Nepal and Dr. Za-Chieh Moh, founder of MAA Group of companies will address as key note speaker.

Vice President Anuj Agrawal said that there need to have support from all the sectors including media to make it success.