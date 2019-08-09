Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival

Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s Asian Project Market has unveiled the 29 projects selected for this year’s edition of the financing and co-production event (October 6-8).

For the first time, one Nepali film is also selected. Nepali Film Maker Rajesh Prasad Khatri’s Black And White Photo, received development funding from BIFF’s Asian Cinema Fund this year says screendaily.com.

The line-up includes Silah And The Man With Two Names, the new project from Indonesian director Yosep Anggi Noen, whose latest film The Science Of Fictions will premiere in competition at this year’s Locarno.

The Rain Bride, by Hussein Hassan, whose credits include The Dark Wind, which screened as BIFF’s closing film in 2016; and Mother Tongue, from Kazakhstan’s Zhannat Alshanova, who has received recognition in Cannes and other festivals for her short film.

Chinese-language cinema is represented by projects such as Hu Jia’s The Courier Always Knocks Twice, Luo Bin’s Black Sheep and Coo-Coo from Chan Ching Lin.

According to Screen Daily, several Vietnamese projects were submitted this year, reflecting the growth of the Vietnamese film industry, among which APM selected Skin Of Youth from Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife) and Picturehouse by director Nguyen-Vo Minh.

Korean selections include projects from rising stars in Korean commercial cinema, such as Han Junhee’s The Scarecrow, Kim Jinhwang’s Moon Chasers and Kang Donghun’s The Child. Projects from Korean independent directors include Boo Jiyoung’s About Daughter, based on Kim Hyejin’s novel of the same title, Jang Kunjae’s A House With Ghosts, involving renowned Japanese writer Yoshimoto Banana, and Cho Minjae’s Root Story.

This year’s APM received 384 projects from 60 countries, with India, the Philippines and Japan among the territories submitting the most projects. Submissions also included an increase in the number of co-produced projects between countries such as France, the US, Nepal and Malaysia.