Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today

As the Muslims all over the world, Nepalese Muslim community are also celebrating Bakra-Eid, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims, by exchanging greetings and offering prayers at mosques in different parts of Nepal.

Muslims visit mosques and madrasas and offer prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings on this day. They also observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast).

Province 2 and 5 have declared public holiday to celebrate the festival during which Muslims sacrifice goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbours and the family.

The festival coincides with the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca and is celebrated for three days. Eid-Ul-Adha is the festival to mark the Sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham of Bible). It’s celebrated for 3 days, the 10,11 &12th day of 12th Month of Islamic Calendar (Dhul-Hajj, the month of pilgrimage ). The first day is more important though. Usually an animal is sacrificed by a family and its meat is divided into 3 parts. 1/3 for the family, 1/3 for relatives & neighbors, 1/3 the poor & destitute

Bakri-Eid is used by few communities for Eid-Ul-Adha interchangeably.The two festivals of Muslims is marked by remembrance of Allah (The only God) by offering a special prayer in congregation, apart from other celebrations and family gatherings.

