Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today

Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today

Aug. 12, 2019, 8:13 a.m.

As the Muslims all over the world, Nepalese Muslim community are also celebrating Bakra-Eid, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims, by exchanging greetings and offering prayers at mosques in different parts of Nepal.

Muslims visit mosques and madrasas and offer prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings on this day. They also observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast).

Province 2 and 5 have declared public holiday to celebrate the festival during which Muslims sacrifice goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbours and the family.

The festival coincides with the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca and is celebrated for three days. Eid-Ul-Adha is the festival to mark the Sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham of Bible). It’s celebrated for 3 days, the 10,11 &12th day of 12th Month of Islamic Calendar (Dhul-Hajj, the month of pilgrimage ). The first day is more important though. Usually an animal is sacrificed by a family and its meat is divided into 3 parts. 1/3 for the family, 1/3 for relatives & neighbors, 1/3 the poor & destitute

Bakri-Eid is used by few communities for Eid-Ul-Adha interchangeably.The two festivals of Muslims is marked by remembrance of Allah (The only God) by offering a special prayer in congregation, apart from other celebrations and family gatherings.

It falls on the 70th day after Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims visited mosques and Madrasas and offered prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings. They also observed a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast). To celebrate the festival, Muslims sacrificed goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbors and the family.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood
Aug 12, 2019
Gorkhas In Jammu Welcome Revocation Of Provisions Of Article 370
Aug 12, 2019
Sauan 2019: Today Is The Last Monday of Saun, Significance of Monday
Aug 12, 2019
Weather Forecast August 12: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Western Hill And Eastern Nepal
Aug 12, 2019
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari
Aug 11, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Sauan 2019: Today Is The Last Monday of Saun, Significance of Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Bol Bom Devotees Visit Shiva Temples With Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nagpanchami Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Ghanta Karna Festival Observed In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Gorkhas In Jammu Welcome Revocation Of Provisions Of Article 370 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Weather Forecast August 12: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Western Hill And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2019
Miss Earth Nepal Sigdel Joins Sajha Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2019
PM Oli To Return On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584