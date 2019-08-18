Nepal Received Rs.784 As Remittance

Nepal Received Rs.784 As Remittance

Aug. 18, 2019, 9:08 a.m.

Nepal received 784 billion remittances in the fiscal year 2018/019. Nepal received NPR 543 billion remittances in 2012/013. India contributes Rs.93 billion taking a leading country followed by Saudi Arabia Rs.89 billion.

UAE Rs. 85 billion, Malaysia, Rs. 74 billion, Japan Rs. 67 billion Romania, Rs 56 billion, South Korea Rs. 33 billion, Bahrain Rs. 24 billion, Qatar Rs. 19 billion, Kuwait Rs. 15 billion, Australia Rs. 11 billion, United Kingdom NPR 10 billion and Oman NPR 5 billion.

The total remittances in the last follows 2071-72 NPR 617 billion, 2072-73 NPR 665 billion 2073-74 NPR 695 billion 2074-75, NPR 776 billion and 2075-76 NPR 783 billion.

Nepal Rastra Bank’s (NRB) recent report showed Nepal in better light in terms of remittance received throughout FY 2075-76 (2018-19).

According to NRB’s data, Nepal received a total of NPR 784 billion in remittance from as many as 189 countries in FY 2075-76, an increase of NPR 8 billion from around NPR 776 billion in FY 2074-75.

In FY 2070-71, the total remittance received by Nepal was NPR 543 billion, which increased significantly by NPR 200 billion (33.9 percent) in FY 2075-76 to NPR 783 billion.The total remittance received by Nepal contributed to 29 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The report also mentions individual countries contribution to Nepal remittance, which has grown significantly over the years.

Nepal Rastra Bank

Since all of the remittance to Nepal from various countries are routed via USA, NRB’s report shows that US is the only source of remittance to Nepal, explained NRB spokesperson Laxmi Niraula.

In FY 2075-76, Nepal received a total of 187 billion from US alone.

Meanwhile, the remittance from India increased from NPR 500 billion to NPR 700 billion over a period of 5 years, projecting an increase of more than NPR 2 billion.

The report further states that remittance are sent by all levels of Nepalese workers – skilled or unskilled. These include Nepali businesses and top professionals working in various countries across the world.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Weather Forecast August 18: Heavy Rains In Eastern And Western Region of Nepal
Aug 18, 2019
WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced
Aug 17, 2019
Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan
Aug 17, 2019
I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal
Aug 17, 2019

More on Economy

Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 28 minutes ago
Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Gold Prices In Nepal At All Time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Reliance Life Insurance Ties-Up With Khalti For Digital Payment Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Gold Rises As Trade War Escalates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast August 18: Heavy Rains In Eastern And Western Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584