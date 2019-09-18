NIBL Handed Over Cheque To Nepal Red Cross Society

Sept. 18, 2019, 6:21 p.m.

NIBL handed over the cheque amounting NPR. 500,000.00 to the NRCS management. The financial assistance provided to the NRCS will aid in conducting blood donation/collection, awareness, and motivational programs to educate the people about the necessity of such knowledge to enhance and promote a healthy living.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) and Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the bank's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative promoting health care and literacy.

NIBL has been conducting such health care initiatives in the past as well and aims to enhance its role in increasing awareness in individuals as part of social development.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 120 ATMs, 15 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 54 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

