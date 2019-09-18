NIBL Handed Over Cheque To Nepal Red Cross Society

NIBL handed over the cheque amounting NPR. 500,000.00 to the NRCS management. The financial assistance provided to the NRCS will aid in conducting blood donation/collection, awareness, and motivational programs to educate the people about the necessity of such knowledge to enhance and promote a healthy living.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) and Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the bank's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative promoting health care and literacy.

NIBL has been conducting such health care initiatives in the past as well and aims to enhance its role in increasing awareness in individuals as part of social development.

