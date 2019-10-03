Nepali Army To Participate 7th CISM World Military Games 2019

Oct. 3, 2019, 8:01 a.m.

Nepal Army is taking part in 27 events in 7th CISM World Military Games 2019 which is schedule to be hold in Wuhan of China from October 16 to 26. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, 10719 sportsmen from 105 countries are participating in the games.

From Nepal, 64 members delegation including forty players and 24 officials are taking part in the tournament. Nepal Army holds the view that Nepal’s participation in the tournament will help to boost Visit Nepal 2020 as well.

