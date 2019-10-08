Nepalese Observed Tika Today

Nepalis Hindus are celebrating Vijaya Dashami, the main day of Dashain festival, today all over Nepal taking Tika and blessing from their elder family members and relatives.

Elderly people offered Tika made of red vermilion, yogurt and rice to their family members. In certain parts of Nepal, people use white rice as well. For a widow, they offer a yellow color. Along with tika, they will offer Jamara, geminated seeds of Barely, Wheat, corn and rice.

Prime Minister K.P. Shrma Oli offered Tika to ministers, his party workers and the head of police. Similarly, President Bidhya Devi Bhandri offered Tika to high government officials and common people in Shital Niwas.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra is offering Tika to common people from 4 PM to common people.