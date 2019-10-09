President Bhandari Offered Tika

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari offered Tika people from various walks of life including common people at President Office Shital Niwas. After receiving Tika from main priest of Hanuman Dhoka and mother Mithila Pandey at 10.35, president offered Tika to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other high-level guests.

Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher Rana, National Assembly chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, deputy prime minister Ishwor Pokharel, ministers and heads of constitutional bodies and other went to Shital Niwas to receive Tika from president.