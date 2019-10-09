President Bhandari Offered Tika

President Bhandari Offered Tika

Oct. 9, 2019, 8:03 a.m.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari offered Tika people from various walks of life including common people at President Office Shital Niwas. After receiving Tika from main priest of Hanuman Dhoka and mother Mithila Pandey at 10.35, president offered Tika to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other high-level guests.

Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher Rana, National Assembly chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, deputy prime minister Ishwor Pokharel, ministers and heads of constitutional bodies and other went to Shital Niwas to receive Tika from president.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Use Three Inland Waterways In India
Oct 09, 2019
Chinese President Xi To Visit Nepal On October 12 And 13
Oct 09, 2019
Nepal To Play Australia On October 10 For World Cup Qualifier
Oct 09, 2019
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, China Says J&K Issue Should Be Resolved Bilaterally
Oct 09, 2019
Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Nepal, Monsoon Withdrawal Around October 10
Oct 09, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Former King Gyanendra Offered Tika To Common People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepalese Observed Tika Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 41 minutes ago
Tika or Vijaya Dashami Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
‘Maha Nawami’ Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Navaratri 2019: Nepali Hindus Observed Maha Ashtami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali Observed Fulpati, The Seventh Day Of Dashain Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Use Three Inland Waterways In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
LATE RANJAN RAJ KHANAL: A Gentleman Par Excellence By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Oct 09, 2019
Nepal’s Slide Towards China By Jyoti Malhotra Oct 09, 2019
Chinese President Xi To Visit Nepal On October 12 And 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
Nepal To Play Australia On October 10 For World Cup Qualifier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, China Says J&K Issue Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75