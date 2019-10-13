Today Is Kojagrat Purnima

Nepali Hindus are observing the Kojagrat Poornima (full moon day) today as part of the final day of the 15-day Bada Dashain festival by worshiping and paying homage to Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

The Bada Dashain festival formally ends today with the marking of the Kojagrat Poornima--devotees offering worships to Mahalaxmi at their homes in the evening, and keeping vigil the whole night.

There is a belief that the goddess Mahalaxmi takes a trip around the world on the night of Kojagrat Poornima 'to check as to who is observing the vigil on this particular night'. As per this belief, the goddess of wealth blesses the people who are found observing the overnight vigil, says Nepal Calendar Determination Committee Chairperson Prof Dr Ramchandra Gautam.

Since the ritual of giving and receiving Tika and Jamara of the Dashain festival also concludes on this day, the Jamara that is sprouted and anointed at the Dashainghar and Kot on the day of Ghatasthapana is disposed of as per the religious tradition.

People also perform worship at the Swoyambhu Chaitya and observe the night vigil by lighting the Mahadeep lamp.