TIA’s Rehabilitation Work Completed Ahead Of Schedule

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi Congratulated Chinese Contractors For Completing TIA Rehabilitation Word Ahead Of Schedule

Dec. 19, 2019, 7 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi congratulated the persons involved in the rehabilitation of Tribhuwan International Airport before the schedule. She tweets congratulations on the completion of runway and taxiway rehabilitation work of Tribhuvan International Airport ahead of schedule!

She thanked Aviation Industry Corporation of China for their efforts and technology in large-scaled mechanized operation in airport construction!

Under the second phase of TIA rehabilitation work, the taxiway construction has been completed and handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) by the contractor company, China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation.

With this, the airport will resume 21 hours of operation.

Along with the taxiway rehabilitation, taxiway-runway link road rehabilitation, and installation of runway centre line light has also been completed and now the airport will resume its full-fledged operation said Debendra KC, general manager of TIA.

He further said that the airport will start operating for 21 hours from January 1, along with the inauguration of Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign and the declaration of TIA as the country’s first boutique airport.

This is the largest maintenance work ever at the country’s sole international airport since its establishment. The runway that had started developing cracks in 2014 had further deteriorated after the 2015 earthquakes.

Both the rehabilitation and airport expansion work were carried out simultaneously from March.

TIA Expansion complete 2.jpg

TIA Expansion project 3.jpg

Photo Chinese Ambassador's Tweeter account

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa
Dec 19, 2019
SAARC Programming Committee Meeting Begins
Dec 19, 2019
Shrestha To Get Prestigious French Honor
Dec 19, 2019
Certain Elements Are Trying To Use Nepal And Bhutan To Enter India
Dec 19, 2019
PATA’s 43rd Annual General Meeting Concluded, Electing Bibhuti Chand Thakur As its New Chair
Dec 19, 2019

More on Tourism

PATA’s 43rd Annual General Meeting Concluded, Electing Bibhuti Chand Thakur As its New Chair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
XcelTrip Nepal Launched As A First OTA In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Takes Home Five Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport To Increase Sri Lankan Tourist In Lumbini By Sanjeevi Jayasuriya 1 week, 3 days ago
Kathmandu Marriott's Edamame Launches A Special Chinese Menu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
SAARC Programming Committee Meeting Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
Shrestha To Get Prestigious French Honor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
Certain Elements Are Trying To Use Nepal And Bhutan To Enter India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
Ten Thousand Students Graduated At 45th Convocation Of Tribhuwan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
Hundreds Detained As Indians Defy Ban On Citizenship Law Protests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75