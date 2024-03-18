PM Prachanda Pledges Support For Pokhara's Development

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has pledged to lend necessary support and cooperation for the development of Pokhara, as a Tourism Capital of Nepal.

In his address to a function organized to announce Pokhara as the Tourism Capital of Nepal here today, the Prime Minister said the government will accord top priority to developing Pokhara as a green, safe, systematized, beautiful, and prosperous city.

He also assured of seeking support and cooperation from the international development partners for the enrichment of infrastructure development needed for the tourism capital. The Prime Minister said the Investment Summit that Nepal is hosting next month will be helpful in such efforts.

The Prime Minister on the occasion announced that the government will take initiations to operate commercial international flights from the Pokhara International Airport.

According to the Prime Minister, the government will take further measures to effectively operate the Korala-Tribeni transit as the gateway to Muktinath, the famous religious shrine.

He said, the scale of cooperation and monitoring will be intensified to conclude the Mid-Hill Highway and the Muglin-Pokhara section along the Prithvi Highway. He called for cooperation among the private, government and civic level to promote internal tourism.

On the occasion, Gandaki Province Chief Minister, Surendra Raj Pandey, said the announcement of Pokhara as the Tourism Capital will help in its branding.

Pokhara metropolis mayor Dhanraj Acharya believed that the announcement would contribute to improving living standard of the citizens of Pokhara, creating employment opportunities and eliminating poverty. He pledged to intensify the infrastructure development in Pokhara through combined efforts among the three-tier government.(RSS)