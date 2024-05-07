Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu Organizes Daylong Art Camp

Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu Organizes Daylong Art Camp On the theme ‘From Mountains to the Delta’

May 7, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

A daylong art camp on the theme ‘From Mountains to the Delta’ was held on Monday, 06 May 2024 at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu.

The art camp is a part of the weeklong art festival being organized by the Embassy in association with Art Bangla Foundation Dhaka and Siddhartha Art Gallery. Eminent artists from both Bangladesh and Nepal have participated at the art camp.

Participating artists from Bangladesh are Prof Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi, Artist Monirul Islam, Professor Mohammad Eunus, Artist Muniruzzaman Munir, Artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma and Prof Dr. Iqbal Ali. Participating artists from Nepal are Artist Kiran Manandhar, Artist Sashi Shah, Artist Vijay Thapa and Artist Krishna Manandhar.

During the opening of the art camp, Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury in his remarks highlighted that Bangladesh and Nepal have a unique relationship that is rooted in social, cultural and civilizational linkages. He mentioned that the relations were as natural as streams flowing from the mountains to the ocean.

He emphasized that both the countries have a shared vision for preserving our socio-cultural identities and respecting our values and traditions and that the theme of the festival goes with the diversity of landscapes and the confluence of cultural values.

He hoped that the art camp would be a wonderful platform for creation of artworks by contemporary Bangladeshi and Nepali artists and display of their unique styles, perspectives and mediums, reflecting the richness of culture of the two countries. Congregation of such eminent artists from the two countries will further strengthen bonds of friendship.

Eminent artists Mohammad Rafiqun Nabi, Kiran Manandhar, Mohammad Eunus and coordinator of the art camp artist Ms. Sushma Rajbhandari also spoke during the opening of the art camp.

The art camp coincided with a musical event organized by the Embassy to welcome the Nepali and Bengali new year. Singers and musicians from Bangladesh and Nepal performed at the cultural event. The new year celebration and art camp was attended by the senior artists, art lovers, art critics and members of the Bangladesh community in Kathmandu.

The artworks of the ten eminent artists will be exhibited from 07-10 May 2024 at the Siddhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal Revisited, Kathmandu.

