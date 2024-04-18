Everest Climbing Route Will Be Open Soon For Coming Session

Everest Climbing Route Will Be Open Soon For Coming Session

April 18, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

As the Mount Everest climbing season approaches, icefall doctors have cleared the climbing route from Base Camp to Camp I on Wednesday.

Lama Kazi Sherpa, Chairman of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), said that the icefall doctors placed ropes and ladders on the hazardous sections of the Khumbu icefall to facilitate the climbers.

A team of 27 individuals from the SPCC was mobilised to reach Base Camp, with eight icefall doctors tasked with opening the climbing route. The remaining 16 to 17 team members are responsible for carrying human waste down to Laguche, around two hours from Base Camp.

They transport human waste accumulated over 40 to 50 days to Laguche and bury it in the area.

According to Sherpa, the team of icefall doctors comprises Ang Sarki Sherpa, Dawa Nuru Sherpa, Pemba Tshering Sherpa, Ngima Tenzi Sherpa, Nawang Chhimi Sherpa, Dawa Chhiri Sherpa, Dawa Zangbu Sherpa, and Mingma Gyalzen Sherpa.

The icefall doctors are expected to ascend above the Western Camp by this evening. “The icefall doctors have successfully reached Camp I, after arduously installing ladders and ropes along the icefall section,” Sherpa confirmed. He noted that it took them around a month to reach Camp I, considering it is the most perilous and intricate route beyond the Base Camp.

The icefall doctors attempted three different routes to accomplish the mission. “Although the route they established is still deemed somewhat hazardous, the icefall doctors will closely and continuously monitor the fragile sections,” Sherpa said. The team of SPCC has only been assigned to fix a route up to Camp II, he informed.

The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal
Apr 18, 2024
India Is Set To Begin Six Week Long General Elections From Friday
Apr 18, 2024
Netanyahu Meets British, German FMs, Stresses Israel's Right To Self-Defense
Apr 18, 2024
Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran
Apr 17, 2024
Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides
Apr 17, 2024

More on Tourism

Tourist Arrival Up In Parsa National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
TRAVELING KARNALI UPTO RARA LAKE, MUGU By Nishesh Dhungana 2 weeks ago
PM Prachanda Pledges Support For Pokhara's Development By Agencies 1 month ago
Tourists' Arrival Falls 30 Percent In Sagarmatha Region By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Himalaya Airlines Resumes Flight For Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 1 week ago
Himalaya Airlines Starts Kathmandu-Shanghai Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal By Agencies Apr 18, 2024
India Is Set To Begin Six Week Long General Elections From Friday By Agencies Apr 18, 2024
Netanyahu Meets British, German FMs, Stresses Israel's Right To Self-Defense By Agencies Apr 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges To Invest In Tourism Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
Halesi Mahadev Temple and Ram Nawami Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75