Everest Climbing Route Will Be Open Soon For Coming Session

As the Mount Everest climbing season approaches, icefall doctors have cleared the climbing route from Base Camp to Camp I on Wednesday.

Lama Kazi Sherpa, Chairman of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), said that the icefall doctors placed ropes and ladders on the hazardous sections of the Khumbu icefall to facilitate the climbers.

A team of 27 individuals from the SPCC was mobilised to reach Base Camp, with eight icefall doctors tasked with opening the climbing route. The remaining 16 to 17 team members are responsible for carrying human waste down to Laguche, around two hours from Base Camp.

They transport human waste accumulated over 40 to 50 days to Laguche and bury it in the area.

According to Sherpa, the team of icefall doctors comprises Ang Sarki Sherpa, Dawa Nuru Sherpa, Pemba Tshering Sherpa, Ngima Tenzi Sherpa, Nawang Chhimi Sherpa, Dawa Chhiri Sherpa, Dawa Zangbu Sherpa, and Mingma Gyalzen Sherpa.

The icefall doctors are expected to ascend above the Western Camp by this evening. “The icefall doctors have successfully reached Camp I, after arduously installing ladders and ropes along the icefall section,” Sherpa confirmed. He noted that it took them around a month to reach Camp I, considering it is the most perilous and intricate route beyond the Base Camp.

The icefall doctors attempted three different routes to accomplish the mission. “Although the route they established is still deemed somewhat hazardous, the icefall doctors will closely and continuously monitor the fragile sections,” Sherpa said. The team of SPCC has only been assigned to fix a route up to Camp II, he informed.

The Rising Nepal