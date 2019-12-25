Armed Police Wins COAS International Women Football Tournament Defeating Tribbuwan Army Club In Final

Dec. 25, 2019, 6:53 p.m.

Seventh Chief of Army Staffs International Women Football Tournament 2076 concluded today. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa concluded amid a function today.

COAS General Thapa distributed the prize to the winner of the final tournament. In a final match, APF Club defeated Tribhuwan Army Club by 2-0 goals. COAS Thapa distributed Rs.300, 000.00 cash prize to the winner and certificates and trophy.

Best player.jpg

He also distributed Deepa Rai of Tribhuwan Army Club a scooter. Rai was declared the best player of the match. Chairman of Nepal Olympic Committee Jeevan Ram Shrestha distributed cash prize of Rs.150, 000 and certificate to the runner up Tribhuwan Army Club.

Similarly, Inspector General of Armed Police Shailendra Khanal distributed Rs. 50,000.00 each to the team of Nepal Police and Bhutanese Team. Six teams from Nepal and two teams from India and Bhutan took part in the tournament.

APF win.jpg

