Chandra Dhakal Announces His Candidacy For Senior VP In FNCCI

Chandra Dhakal Announces His Candidacy For Senior VP In FNCCI

Dec. 29, 2019, 9:06 a.m.

Incumbent Vice-President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has announced his candidacy for the post of Senior VP of the organisation.

According to a report in The Rising Nepal, he announced his candidacy for the post from his home district Baglung. The district Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Baglung has proposed Dhakal as the Senior VP during the sixth Baglung Festival.

The FNCCI Statute has a provision to elect the Senior VP to the post of the president automatically, without contesting the election. Elections will be held in April 2020 to choose the new working committee of the organisation.

Speaking at the festival, Dhakal said that he was eligible candidate for the post as he had served as the vice-president for two tenures.

He was born in Baglung Municipality, Ward-12, Amalachaur. "We have proposed him as the future president of the FNCCI. Many presidents of district and province committees of the organisation have supported him," said Basanta Kumar Shrestha, former President of Baglung Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As per the FNCCI Statute, Shekhar Golchha will be the next president succeeding Bhawani Rana.

Dhakal is chairman of IME Group, Global IME Bank and Chandragiri Hills Limited, and promoter of Dish Home.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Film Festival Helps To Strengthen Nepal-China Relations
Dec 29, 2019
Chitwan Rhinos Defeats Biratnagar, Wins PPL Cricket Championship
Dec 29, 2019
Weather Forecast December 29: Cold wave Continues In Terai, Fair In Rest of Nepal
Dec 29, 2019
Nepali Congress To Hold General 14th General Convention In February 2021
Dec 28, 2019
NEA MD Ghising And Dr. Ruit Received Hem Bahadur Malla Award
Dec 28, 2019

More on Economy

There Is No Dilemma Over MCC Ratification: FM Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
TVS Motor Company Launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
MCC Agreement Needs Parliamentary Ratification To Ensure Timely Completion Of The Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
ECONOMY Growth Average At 6.5% By A Correspondent 1 week ago
GLOBAL IME BANK New Beginning By A Correspondent 1 week ago
PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE Contribution Honored By A Correspondent 1 week ago

The Latest

Chinese Film Festival Helps To Strengthen Nepal-China Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2019
Chitwan Rhinos Defeats Biratnagar, Wins PPL Cricket Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2019
Weather Forecast December 29: Cold wave Continues In Terai, Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2019
Nepali Congress To Hold General 14th General Convention In February 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2019
NEA MD Ghising And Dr. Ruit Received Hem Bahadur Malla Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2019
Delhi Set To See Coldest December In A Century By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel