Asia's Economic Growth Will Drop To Zero

Asia's Economic Growth Will Drop To Zero

April 16, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

IMF says Asia likely to suffer zero economic growth for the first time in 60 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global economy is expected to shrink by three percent this year - the biggest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s. G20 nations agreed to suspend debt payments owed to them by the world's poorest countries reports Aljazeera.

The International Monetary Fund says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to bring Asia's economic growth to a a standstill for the first time in 60 years.

"These are highly uncertain and challenging times for the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the coronavirus on the region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented," says Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

Governments must offer targeted support to hardest-hit households and firms, he says, adding that the crisis requires "a comprehensive and coordinated policy response".

The zero growth projection for Asia is worse than the 4.7 percent average growth rates recorded in the region throughout the global financial crisis in 200

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese UN Employees From Afghanistan
Apr 16, 2020
Nepal Has Tighten The Border With India To Strictly Implement Lockdown: Home Minister Thapa
Apr 16, 2020
President Trump Says US To Reopen Soon
Apr 16, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million
Apr 16, 2020
South Korean Ruling Party Sweeps To Victory
Apr 16, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal Must Ramp Up COVID-19 Action to Protect Its People, Revive Economy: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Worst Economic Fall Fallout Since Great Depression: IMF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Oil Corporation To Supply Full Cooking Gas Cylinders | By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago
Governor Adhikari Assumes Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
NEA Makes Miracle Making Over Rs 10 Billion Profit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese UN Employees From Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
Nepal Has Tighten The Border With India To Strictly Implement Lockdown: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
President Trump Says US To Reopen Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
South Korean Ruling Party Sweeps To Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
Impact Of Funding Freeze Under Review: WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75