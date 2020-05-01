Melamchi Project: Work In Progress

Executive Director Of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board Tiresh Prasad Khatri and representatives Sino Hydro, a construction company, and the consulting company, IPTISA, carried out an on-site monitoring of the works going on at Sundarijal on Thursday.

According to The Rising Nepal, they agreed to further speed up the works following the monitoring. As per the agreement, the works at Sundarijal have to be completed within a month.

Work is in progress at Sundarijal, the final point of the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project even with the passage of one month since the lockdown.

Works are in progress for construction of conduits inside the project tunnel and at the exit, said Ramji Lamichhane, the engineer who oversees the project works at Sundarijal site.

According to him, 28 workers are regularly at work at the site and the works are constantly being monitored and evaluated.

A water treatment plant with a capacity of 85 million litres is under construction at Sundarijal. The construction of another structure with similar capacity is in the final stages. Works are being carried out with the objective of completing the treatment plan within a month.

Twenty seven kilometres long tunnel has been constructed from Melamchi to Sundarijal and the finishing works of the tunnel are also said to be in the final stage of completion.